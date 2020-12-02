crystal badge

Included in the department’s Nov. 18 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 18 - Vehicle theft on the 4800 block of 59th Avenue North and on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North.

- Burglary on the 6900 block of 35th Avenue North.

- Drugs on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Nov. 19 - Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 5600 block of Perry Avenue North.

Nov. 20 - Assault with a dangerous weapon on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

Nov. 21 - Fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Sherburne Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 22 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Nov. 23 - Fleeing a police officer on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

