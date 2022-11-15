Included in the department’s Oct. 1-7 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 1 - Driver failed to stop after traffic collision on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired and failing to stop after traffic collision on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3700 block of Xenia Avenue North.
Nov. 2 - First-degree damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Check forgery on the 6500 block of 46th Place North.
Nov. 3 - Driving after license revocation and intent to escape motor vehicle registration tax on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Check forgery on the 5700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
Nov. 4 - Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of West Broadway and 47th Avenue North.
Nov. 5 - Theft on the 6900 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Stalking on the 8300 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree burglary on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Driver failed to stop after traffic collision near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.
- Third-degree assault and first-degree damage to property on the 4800 block of Zane Avenue North.
Nov. 6 - Fifth-degree assault on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of 34th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Nov. 7 - Warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 6400 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing a police officer on the 5700 block of Twin Lake Terrace.
