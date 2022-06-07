Included in the department’s May 24-30 reports were these incidents:
May 24 -Theft on the 8000 block of 32nd Place North.
-Fleeing a police officer, fourth degree damage to property and receiving stolen property near the corner or Elmhurst Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.
May 25 -Disorderly conduct on the 3500 block of Lee Avenue North.
May 27 -Theft on the 6400 block of Corvallis Avenue North.
-Theft on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5900 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
-Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
May 28 -Traffic collision and damage to property near the corner of Sherburne Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.
May 29 -Possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Adair Avenue North.
-Animal bite near the corner of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North.
-Fourth-degree driving while impaired, driving without a valid license, speeding, careless driving, carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol and possession of a firearm while having a previous felony conviction near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.
-Fourth-degree damage to property on the 6400 block of 27th Avenue North.
-Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
May 30 -Second-degree burglary on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.
-Fourth-degree damage to property on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.