Included in the department’s May 24-30 reports were these incidents:

May 24 - Theft on the 8000 block of 32nd Place North.

- Fleeing a police officer, fourth degree damage to property and receiving stolen property near the corner or Elmhurst Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.

May 25 - Disorderly conduct on the 3500 block of Lee Avenue North.

May 27 - Theft on the 6400 block of Corvallis Avenue North.

- Theft on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5900 block of Hampshire Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

May 28 - Traffic collision and damage to property near the corner of Sherburne Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.

May 29 - Possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Adair Avenue North.

- Animal bite near the corner of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving while impaired, driving without a valid license, speeding, careless driving, carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol and possession of a firearm while having a previous felony conviction near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 6400 block of 27th Avenue North.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

May 30 - Second-degree burglary on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

