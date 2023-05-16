(File photo)
Included in the department’s May 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
May 2 - Theft, warrant arrest and fleeing a police officer on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
May 3 - Theft on the 6700 block of Dudley Avenue North.
May 4 - Speeding and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
May 5 - Financial transaction card fraud and theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud and theft on the 3200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 6800 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Speeding and driving while impaired near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
May 6 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 48th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Third-degree driving while impaired, speeding and driving without a valid license near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81.
May 7 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- First-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
May 8 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
