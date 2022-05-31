Included in the department’s May 17-23 reports were these incidents:

May 17 - First-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Welcome Avenue North.

- A lost/missing person on the 5200 block of Quail Avenue North.

May 18 - Unlawful littering on the 6400 block of 27th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

May 19 - Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

May 20 - Simple robbery on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Motor vehicle property damage on the 5600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5900 block of West Broadway Avenue.

May 21 - First-degree aggravated robbery on the 5900 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 22 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired and refusing to submit to a breath test near the corner of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

- Third-degree burglary on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

- A lost/missing person on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.

May 23 - Third-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Lee Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8000 block of 33rd Avenue North.

