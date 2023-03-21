Included in the department’s March 7 through March 13 reports were these incidents:
March 7 - Carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 5600 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 5300 block of Douglas Drive North.
March 8 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
March 9 - Warrant arrest near the corner of 38th Avenue North and Adair Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of West Broadway and 56th Avenue North.
March 10 - Warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft and financial transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Driver failed to stop following traffic collision on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree driving while impaired, speeding and fifth-degree drug possession near the corner of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North.
March 11 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, underage drinking and driving, speeding and driving after license suspension near the corner of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Driving after license cancellation near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Toledo Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Lee Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of Hubbard Avenue North and 37th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of Douglas Drive North and Fairview Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle personal injury and driving after license revocation near the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
March 12 - Driving after license cancellation, speeding and second-degree driving while impaired on the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Driver failed to notify owner of property damage after traffic collision on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
March 13 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 6300 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
