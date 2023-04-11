Included in the department’s March 28 through April 3 reports were these incidents:
March 28 - Trespassing on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 2900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Use of force, trespass notice served and giving an officer a false name on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest and trespassing on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
March 29 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Mail theft and identity theft on the 7900 block of 35th Avenue North.
March 30 - Warrant arrest on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- First-degree damage to property, second-degree assault and threats of violence on the 8000 block of 34th Place North.
March 31 - Identity theft on the 4000 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- Property damage on the 5600 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Driver failed to stop after traffic collision near the corner of Zane Avenue North and Bass Lake Road.
April 1 - Two reports of fourth-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
April 2 - Fifth-degree drug possession and driving while impaired near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Colorado Avenue North.
April 3 - Driving after license revocation and obstructing the legal process near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
