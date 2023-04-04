Included in the department’s March 21 through 27 reports were these incidents:
March 21 - Theft on the 5600 block of 57th Avenue North.
March 22 - Theft and fleeing a police officer on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Harassing phone calls on the 3700 block of Jersey Avenue North.
March 23 - Trespass notice served on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Trespass notice served on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Trespass notice served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
March 24 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and County Road 81.
- Four reports of theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Driving after license suspension, speeding and failure to obey traffic signs near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Orchard Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Driving after license cancellation near the corner of Perry Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
March 25 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Colorado Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault and threats of violence on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
March 26 - Third-degree driving while impaired and speeding near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 6600 block of Bass Lake Road.
March 27 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Financial transaction card fraud and theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Secure & Encrypted
