Included in the department’s March 14 to March 20 reports were these incidents:
March 14 - Theft on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 5600 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
March 15 - Traffic collision on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Warrant arrest and speeding on the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.
March 16 - Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
March 17 - Identity theft on the 6100 block of Florida Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Driving after license revocation and giving an officer a false name near the corner of County Road 81 and 51st Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5800 block of 56th Avenue North.
March 18 - Trespass notice served on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
March 19 - Disorderly conduct on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
March 20 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
