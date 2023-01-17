Included in the department’s Jan. 3-9 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 3 - Animal complaint on the 5200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle, fourth-degree damage to property and possession of burglary tools on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 4 - Trespass notice served on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of Zane Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle personal injury and driving without a valid license near the corner of Bass Lake Road and County Road 81.
- Trespass notice served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 5 - Theft on the 3200 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Theft and possession of burglary tools on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Jan. 6 - Theft on the 4300 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 54th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Jan. 7 - Warrant arrest on the 4400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Obstructing the legal process near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 8 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Florida Avenue North and Fairview Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Speeding and driving after license cancellation on County Road 81.
