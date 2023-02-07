Included in the department’s Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 24 - Driving after license revocation near the corner of 51st Place North and West Broadway.
- Weapons complaint near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North.
- A dog biting a person on the 6800 block of 60th Avenue North.
Jan. 25 - Identity theft on the 6500 block of Markwood Drive North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession and warrant arrest near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Noise in a residential area creating a public nuisance on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
Jan. 26 - Warrant arrest and speeding near the corner of Winnetka Avenue North and Bass Lake Road.
- Theft on the 6600 block of Bass Lake Road.
Jan. 27 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadfway.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served and warrant arrest on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Jan. 28 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Trespass notice served on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 29 - Warrant arrest near the corner of Lake Drive and County Road 81.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Trespass notice served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 30 - Threats of violence on the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession and warrant arrest near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Hampshire Avenue North.
