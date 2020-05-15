Included in the department’s reports for May 6 to 13 were these incidents:

May 6 - First-degree property damage, possession of stolen property and fleeing in a motor vehicle near Quail and 52nd avenues north.

- Property damage along the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.

May 8 - Property damage along the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

May 11 - Motor vehicle theft along the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 12 - Motor vehicle tampering and theft by swindle along the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 12 - Violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order and restraining order along the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.

Included in the department’s reports for May 6 to 13 were these arrests:

May 7 - A 36-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for third-degree burglary along Willow Bend.

May 6 - A 26-year-old Crystal man was arrested for trespassing along the 6800 block of Base Lake Road.

May 7 - A 23-year-old Crystal man was arrested for driving while impaired along the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

May 8 - A 57-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired near the intersection of 36th and Idaho avenues north.

May 12 - A 19-year-old Blaine man was arrested for controlled substance possession and speeding near the intersection of 58th and Sumter avenues north. Two juveniles were also cited for curfew violations.

