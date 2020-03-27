Included in the department’s March 18 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Assault
March 18 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North
March 20 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North
March 23 - 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North
Burglary
March 19 - 5200 block of Regent Avenue North
March 20 - 4600 block of 36th Avenue North
Controlled substance
March 18 - 5100 block of West Broadway; Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
March 20 - 5700 block of Perry Avenue North
March 23 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North
Dangerous weapons discharge
March 19 - 3100 block of Jersey Avenue North
Disorderly conduct
March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North
March 23 - 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North
Disturbing the peace
March 20 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North
Drugs
March 23 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100
March 24 - Intersection of 52nd and Regent avenues north
Fleeing a police officer
March 23 - 4900 block of County Road 81
Fraud with card
March 18 - 5000 block of 53rd Avenue North
Possession of ammo with firearm conviction
March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North
Possession and receiving stolen property
March 23 - 4900 block of County Road 81
Theft
March 18 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of West Broadway; 5000 block of 53rd Avenue North; 7700 block of Winnetka Avenue North
March 23 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road
March 24 - 100 block of Willow Bend; 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5600 block of West Broadway
Weapons possession by felon
March 23 - 4900 block of County Road 81
Weapons possession by controlled substance user
March 24 - Intersection of 52nd and Regent avenues north
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
