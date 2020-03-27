Included in the department’s March 18 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Assault

March 18 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

March 20 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

March 23 - 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North

Burglary

March 19 - 5200 block of Regent Avenue North

March 20 - 4600 block of 36th Avenue North

Controlled substance

March 18 - 5100 block of West Broadway; Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

March 20 - 5700 block of Perry Avenue North

March 23 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North

Dangerous weapons discharge

March 19 - 3100 block of Jersey Avenue North

Disorderly conduct

March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

March 23 - 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North

Disturbing the peace

March 20 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

Drugs

March 23 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100

March 24 - Intersection of 52nd and Regent avenues north

Fleeing a police officer

March 23 - 4900 block of County Road 81

Fraud with card

March 18 - 5000 block of 53rd Avenue North

Possession of ammo with firearm conviction

March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

Possession and receiving stolen property

March 23 - 4900 block of County Road 81

Theft

March 18 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of West Broadway; 5000 block of 53rd Avenue North; 7700 block of Winnetka Avenue North

March 23 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road

March 24 - 100 block of Willow Bend; 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5600 block of West Broadway

Weapons possession by felon

March 23 - 4900 block of County Road 81

Weapons possession by controlled substance user

March 24 - Intersection of 52nd and Regent avenues north

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

