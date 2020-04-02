Included in the department’s March 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:
Assault
March 30 - 4100 block of Adair Avenue North
Forgery
March 26 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North
Fraud
March 30 - 7700 block of 36th Avenue North
March 31 - 5800 block of Oregon Avenue North
Motor vehicle theft
March 25 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
March 30 - 5600 block of Sumter Avenue North
Obstruction
March 30 - multiple reports along the 5500 block of West Broadway
Property damage
March 30 - 3200 block of Nevada Avenue North, 6800 block of 37th Avenue North, 36th and Hampshire avenues north
Weapons
March 26 - 3500 block of Lee Avenue North
Included in the department’s March 24 to 31 reports were these arrests:
March 25 - A 31-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested for theft and obstruction of the legal process along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- A 27-year-old Rockford man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession near the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
March 27 - A 36-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and domestic assault along the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
- A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for theft along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after suspension near 36th and Welcome avenues north.
- A 46-year-old Woodbury man was arrested for fifth-degree possession and possession of paraphernalia near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
March 31 - A 24-year-old Litchfield man and a 22-year-old Litchfield woman were arrested for fifth-degree possession and possession of paraphernalia along the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
