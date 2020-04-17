Included in the department’s April 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Assault
April 13 - 6800 block of 38th Avenue North
Burglary
April 13 - two reports on the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue
Injury crash
April 13 - County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard
Property damage
April 13 - two reports on the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue
Fraud
April 8 - 6600 block of Corvallis Avenue North
April 13 - 6600 block of 62nd Avenue North
April 13 - 5300 block of 49th Avenue North
Recovered motor vehicle
April 9 - 4300 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Robbery
April 14 - 2700 block of Douglas Drive North
Motor vehicle theft
April 10 - 6200 block of Bass Lake Road
Included in the department’s April 8 to 15 reports were these arrests:
April 8 - A 21-year-old woman was arrested for assault along the 4300 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
April 9 - Three people, a 27-year-old Hopkins man, a 20-year-old Burnsville man and a 43-year-old Minneapolis man, were arrested on various charges, including possession of stolen property, tampering with motor vehicle and giving a peace officer a false name, near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
April 9 - A 70-year-old Crystal man was arrested for driving while impaired and violating driving restrictions near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
April 10 - A 21-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested for driving while impaired near Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
April 13 - A 36-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct along the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
April 13 - A 22-year-old Crystal woman was arrested for theft and driving after revocation along County Road 81.
