Included in the department’s April 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Assault

April 13 - 6800 block of 38th Avenue North

Burglary

April 13 - two reports on the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue

Injury crash

April 13 - County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard

Property damage

April 13 - two reports on the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue

Fraud

April 8 - 6600 block of Corvallis Avenue North

April 13 - 6600 block of 62nd Avenue North

April 13 - 5300 block of 49th Avenue North

Recovered motor vehicle

April 9 - 4300 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Robbery

April 14 - 2700 block of Douglas Drive North

Motor vehicle theft

April 10 - 6200 block of Bass Lake Road

Included in the department’s April 8 to 15 reports were these arrests:

April 8 - A 21-year-old woman was arrested for assault along the 4300 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.

April 9 - Three people, a 27-year-old Hopkins man, a 20-year-old Burnsville man and a 43-year-old Minneapolis man, were arrested on various charges, including possession of stolen property, tampering with motor vehicle and giving a peace officer a false name, near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.

April 9 - A 70-year-old Crystal man was arrested for driving while impaired and violating driving restrictions near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.

April 10 - A 21-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested for driving while impaired near Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

April 13 - A 36-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct along the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

April 13 - A 22-year-old Crystal woman was arrested for theft and driving after revocation along County Road 81.

