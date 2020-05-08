Included in the department’s April 29 to May 6 reports were these incidents:

April 30 - Burglary along the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

- Theft by swindle along the 5500 block of West Broadway.

May 1 - Burglary, motor vehicle tampering and motor vehicle theft along the 3500 block of Quail Avenue North.

- Fraud along the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Fraud and identity theft along the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue North

- Motor vehicle theft along with 3800 block of Welcome Avenue North.

May 4 - Theft by swindle along the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Burglary along the 3600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Property damage along the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Property damage along the 6600 block of 41st Place North.

Included in the department’s April 29 to May 6 reports were these arrests:

May 2 - A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft along the 5500 block of West Broadway.

May 4 - A 24-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for aiding an offender and reckless handling of a weapon along the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

May 3 - A 48-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for driving while impaired near 27th Avenue and Douglas Drive.

