Included in the department’s April 29 to May 6 reports were these incidents:
April 30 - Burglary along the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North
- Theft by swindle along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
May 1 - Burglary, motor vehicle tampering and motor vehicle theft along the 3500 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Fraud along the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Fraud and identity theft along the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue North
- Motor vehicle theft along with 3800 block of Welcome Avenue North.
May 4 - Theft by swindle along the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Burglary along the 3600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Property damage along the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Property damage along the 6600 block of 41st Place North.
Included in the department’s April 29 to May 6 reports were these arrests:
May 2 - A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
May 4 - A 24-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for aiding an offender and reckless handling of a weapon along the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
May 3 - A 48-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for driving while impaired near 27th Avenue and Douglas Drive.
