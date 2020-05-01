Included in the department’s April 22 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Assault
April 27 - 5800 block of Oregon Avenue North
April 28 - 3900 block of Adair Avenue North
Property damage
April 24 - 5600 block of Nevada Avenue North
April 28 - 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
April 27 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North
Fleeing officer in motor vehicle
April 24 - County Road 81 and Wilshire Avenue Northeast
Theft by swindle
April 23 - 5300 block of 49th Avenue North
Theft of motor vehicle
April 25 - 5400 block of West Broadway
Included in the department’s April 22 to 29 arrests were:
April 22 - A 22-year-old New Hope man was arrested for driving while impaired, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle after a traffic crash along the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- A 56-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for driving while impaired near Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
April 23 - A 65-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft and driving after revocation along the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 24 - A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after revocation and drug possession along the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.
April 25 - A 21-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested for theft along the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
April 26 - A 28-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after suspension near West Broadway and 59th Avenue North.
- A 26-year-old Fridley man and a 28-year-old Brooklyn Center woman were arrested for open bottle and drug possession near Douglas Drive and 51st Avenue North.
- A 31-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for weapons possession near the intersection of 63rd and Lakeland avenues north.
