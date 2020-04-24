Included in the department’s April 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:
April 15 - Fifth-degree drug sale along the 5300 block of West Broadway.
April 17 - Burglary along the 6200 block of 40th Avenue North.
April 16 - Computer crime along the 2900 block of Idaho Avenue North.
April 17 - Criminal damage to property along the 6300 block of 40th Avenue North.
April 20 - Theft by swindle along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
April 20 - Theft of motor vehicle along the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Included in the department’s April 15 to 22 reports were these arrests:
April 15 - A 22-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for driving while impaired near the intersection of 56th and Sherburne avenues north.
April 16 - A 52-year-old man was arrested for burglary and criminal damage to property along the 6300 block of 40th Avenue North.
April 17 - A 25-year-old New Hope man was arrested for financial transaction card fraud along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- A 38-year-old Crystal man was arrested for theft along the 4400 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- A 34-year-old woman was arrested for assault, child neglect and disorderly conduct along the 5000 block of Angeline Avenue
North.
April 18 - A 36-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order and fourth-degree burglary along the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
April 19 - A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for obstructing legal process, driving while impaired, speeding, driving after revocation and giving a peace officer a false name near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- A 19-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order, fleeing an officer and giving a false name to an officer near the intersection of 56th Avenue and West Broadway.
- A 33-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order along the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
