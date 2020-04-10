Included in the department’s April 1 to 8 reports were these incidents:

Assault

April 1 - 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue

April 3 - 3200 block of Douglas Drive,

Property damage

April 3 - 3200 block of Douglas Drive, 6900 block of 54th Avenue,

April 6 - 5600 block of Perry Avenue,

Fraud

April 1 - 6600 block of 58th Avenue North

April 3 - 2900 block of Douglas Drive North

Motor vehicle theft

April 3 - 5700 block of West Broadway

April 6 - 3300 block of Xenia Avenue North

Theft

April 3 - 5500 block of Quail Avenue North

April 6 - 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North, 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

Included in the department’s April 1 to 8 reports were these arrests:

April 3 - A 23-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct along the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.

April 4 - A 24-year-old man was arrested along the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North for fifth-degree possession.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments