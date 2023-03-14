Included in the department’s Feb. 28 through March 6 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 28 - Theft and financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 7600 block of 59th Avenue North.
- Driving after license revocation near the corner or Nevada Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
March 1 - Motor vehicle property damage and driving after license suspension on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
March 2 - Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
- Financial card fraud on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
- Fifth-degree assault and threats of violence on the 5700 block of Orchard Avenue North.
March 3 - Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North.
- Traffic collision on the 7000 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 6400 block of Brentwood Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North.
March 4 - Driving after license revocation and third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Receiving stolen property on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
March 5 - First-degree driving while impaired and driving after license cancellation on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 7300 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
March 6 - First-degree damage to property on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
