Included in the department’s Feb. 21-27 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 21 - Theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Driving after license cancellation on the 6300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Careless driving on the 5600 block of Twin Lake Terrace.
- Warrant arrest and driving after license revocation near the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
Feb. 22 - Warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Trespass notice served on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Feb. 24 - Motor vehicle property damage on the 6600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Simple robbery on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest and driving after license cancellation near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Gettysburg Avenue North.
Feb. 25 - Placing a fictitious emergency 911 call near the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 59th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 38th Avenue North and Adair Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer near the corner of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
- Simple robbery on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Traffic collision and hit and run near the corner of Douglas Drive North and 46th Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Abbot Avenue North and 35th Avenue North.
Feb. 26 - Identity theft on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Feb. 27 - Unlawful noise on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
