Included in the department’s Feb. 14 through 20 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 14 - Third-degree driving while impaired and failing to stop following traffic collision on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
Included in the department’s Feb. 14 through 20 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 14 - Third-degree driving while impaired and failing to stop following traffic collision on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 15 - Warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Identity theft, damage to squad and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 3300 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol on the 3200 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Feb. 16 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of Crystal Airport Road and County Road 81.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 5300 block of Byron Avenue North.
- Theft, warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 5500 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Weapons complaint on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree burglary on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 5200 block of 48th Avenue North.
- Threat on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Obstructing the legal process and giving a police officer a false name on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Feb. 17 - Theft on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Trespass noticed served, theft and warrant arrest on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Feb. 18 - Theft of services and third-degree damage to property on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest and theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Speeding and fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 5600 block of County Road 81.
Feb. 19 - Third-degree driving while impaired and refusing to submit to a chemical test near the corner of West Broadway and Corvallis Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest, giving an officer a false name, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree drug possession on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- A call to assist another agency, hands-on use of force and officer injured near the corner of Oregon Avenue North and 58th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Maryland Avenue North.
Feb. 20 - Warrant arrest and obstructing the legal process on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.