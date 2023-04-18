Included in the department’s April 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
April 4 - Theft on the 3900 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession on the 5200 block of Scott Avenue North.
April 5 - Nuisance ordinance violation on the 5400 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Pawning of another person’s property without consent on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 6600 block of Cloverdale Avenue North.
April 6 - Speeding, third- and fifth-degree drug possession on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
April 7 - Speeding and warrant arrest on the 2700 block of Highway 100.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
April 8 - Third-degree driving while impaired on the 5600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.
- Second-degree driving while impaired and driving after license cancellation on the 6400 block of County Road 81.
- Damage to squad car on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Indecent exposure on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
April 8 - First-degree damage to property on the 7500 block of 59th Place North.
April 10 - Warrant arrest on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
