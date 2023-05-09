Included in the department’s April 25 to May 1 reports were these incidents:
April 25 - Driving after license revocation and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Zane Avenue North.
- Animal at large on the 3300 block of Zane Avenue North.
April 26 - Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license on the 6300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Simple robbery on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6500 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 6800 block of 51st Place North.
- Warrant arrest and second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 27 - Theft on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 28 - Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 4300 block of Florida Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing the legal process and driving after license revocation on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 29 - Second-degree driving while impaired, obstructing the legal process and operating a motor vehicle after license suspension near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 30 - Interfering with privacy by using a surreptitious device on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5200 block of Douglas Drive North.
May 1 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 4200 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 5700 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession near the corner of 52nd Avenue North and Regent Avenue North.
