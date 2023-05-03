Included in the department’s April 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
April 18 - Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
April 19 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
April 20 - Trespassing on the 5900 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 21 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 42nd and Hampshire avenues north.
- Threats of violence on the 6800 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property and failure to stop following traffic collision on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired, underage drinking and driving and motor vehicle property damage on the 6400 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
April 22 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, speeding and obstructing the legal process on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- First-degree driving while impaired and driving after license cancellation near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
April 23 - Warrant arrest on the 4700 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired and driving after license revocation near the corner of Sherburne and 56th avenues north.
April 24 - Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
