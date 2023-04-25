Included in the department’s April 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
April 11 - Threats of violence on the 7200 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of 34th Place North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North.
April 12 - Warrant arrest and fleeing a police officer on the 5600 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Drug possession and trespass notice served on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 13 - Identity theft on the 6700 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Biting domestic animal on the 5100 block of 34th Place North.
- Driver failed to stop after traffic collision near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Driving after license revocation on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Accidental drowning on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
April 14 - Fifth-degree drug possession near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Identity theft on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft by swindle on the 6200 block of 38th Avenue North.
- Theft and third-degree damage to property on the 5600 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
- Speeding and drug possession near the corner of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
April 15 - Driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop after traffic collision on the 5600 block of Twin Lake Terrace.
- Theft by swindle on the 7000 block of 38th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 16 - Third-degree driving while impaired on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree assault of a police officer and threats of violence on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop after traffic collision near the railroad tracks and West Broadway.
April 17 - Trespass notice served on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired, obstructing the legal process and first-degree damage to property on the 5300 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6600 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
