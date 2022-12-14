The Crystal City Council has approved a joint powers agreement for a full-time Hennepin County mental health social worker to be embedded into the Crystal Police Department for 2023-2024.(Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
Service will assist the police department on mental health crisis cases
The Crystal City Council has approved a joint powers agreement for a full-time Hennepin County mental health social worker to be embedded into the Crystal Police Department for 2023-2024.
Crystal currently partners with the cities of New Hope and Robbinsdale to share an embedded Hennepin County mental health social worker, an agreement that began in 2021.
“We have seen the need, unfortunately over the last year and a half, of increased mental health calls for service,” Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering told the council during their Dec. 6 meeting.
The new agreement means the Crystal Police Department will have its own full-time mental health social worker provided by Hennepin County. The cost of the service will be split with the county, with the city paying $60,000 each year.
The police chief noted that the agreement with the county social worker is not for an on-call responder, but rather for follow-up social services.
“Our mental health social worker doesn’t necessarily go into the squad car with our police officers and go for the calls for service,” Revering said. “The social worker follows up with a person who’s in crisis, and that has helped us tremendously in the fact that we have seen a decrease in repeated calls for service.”
The county’s program was established in 2019 as a partnership between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement as a way to help provide assistance and resources to officers and long-term help for any person who may be suffering from an acute mental health episode, a chronic mental health issue or chemical dependency issues. Another goal of the program is to minimize repeat calls for service for these types of incedents.
Under the agreement, the Crystal Police Department will provide office space for the mental health social worker, track referrals and repeat calls, track mental health calls that involve weapons or use of force and accompany the social worker to home visits as needed.
“I’ve been excited about this [program] throughout its history here,” Councilmember David Cummings said before the council’s vote approving the agreement. “There’s too much that the police are expected to do, so this is one way to kind of lessen that burden.”
