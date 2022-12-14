P215NW_SocialWorker.jpg
The Crystal City Council has approved a joint powers agreement for a full-time Hennepin County mental health social worker to be embedded into the Crystal Police Department for 2023-2024. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Service will assist the police department on mental health crisis cases

The Crystal City Council has approved a joint powers agreement for a full-time Hennepin County mental health social worker to be embedded into the Crystal Police Department for 2023-2024.

