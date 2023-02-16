The Crystal City Council voted unanimously Feb. 7 to approve a joint powers agreement with Hennepin County and several nearby cities for the Juvenile Probation Client Delinquency Prevention Initiative.
In 2020, the Crystal Police Department began participating with other local police departments and the YMCA on a juvenile diversion pilot program to work with juvenile runaways, according to Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering. Due to its success, the program is being continued and expanded.
“The good news is that it’s been going very well, so well that they have decided that to continue with the grant money. It does not cost our city anything. ... We just obtain the funds to be able to participate,” Revering said.
The agreement for the initiative is with Hennepin County and the cities of Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, New Hope, Robbinsdale and Crystal.
The program funding of $90,000 through the end of the year is being provided by Hennepin County. The city of Brooklyn Park will serve as the program administrator and fiscal agent while working with the YMCA on the program.
According to the city, the goal of the program is to intervene early and work with juvenile runaways to identify and address the root causes of their actions. Statistics show that juveniles that run away from home are at a much greater risk of participating in risky or criminal behavior, experiencing homelessness, not completing their education and being victims of exploitation and trafficking.
The program is meant to strengthen families and avoid recurrences by educating youth and parents on the risks of running away from home and identifying needed resources.
The Crystal Police Department is agreeing to provide referrals of eligible youth to the voluntary program and provide officers to assist in programming and connections with program participants.
“It’s the city’s responsibility is to make referral of students. So if we have contact with a student after curfew or a parent calls in a runaway situation – which we get a lot of those calls – we offer this program up on a voluntary basis, both for the juvenile and for the parent to be able to partake in this,” said Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.
