The Crystal City Council voted unanimously Feb. 7 to approve a joint powers agreement with Hennepin County and several nearby cities for the Juvenile Probation Client Delinquency Prevention Initiative.

In 2020, the Crystal Police Department began participating with other local police departments and the YMCA on a juvenile diversion pilot program to work with juvenile runaways, according to Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering. Due to its success, the program is being continued and expanded.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments