A graph shows the number of aggravated assaults in Brooklyn Center from 1990-2022.

 Kevin Miller

Crime remains a persistent issue in Brooklyn Center, with aggravated assaults, homicides, recovered firearms, and shots fired spiking in the last two years.

New Chief of Police Kellace McDaniel and the interim manager of the Office of Community Prevention, Health and Safety, LaToya Turk, told the City Council July 11 that city staff are taking a multifaceted approach to address the issue.

