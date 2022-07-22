Crime remains a persistent issue in Brooklyn Center, with aggravated assaults, homicides, recovered firearms, and shots fired spiking in the last two years.
New Chief of Police Kellace McDaniel and the interim manager of the Office of Community Prevention, Health and Safety, LaToya Turk, told the City Council July 11 that city staff are taking a multifaceted approach to address the issue.
“We’ve been meeting with the schools, with our interveners, and other business partners to formulate a strategy around addressing this,” Turk said. “This is an immediate, comprehensive approach, so we are building the plane and flying it at the same time because we need an immediate response, but we have enough collaborative effort to address it right away.”
McDaniel was sworn in as chief on June 27. Tony Gruenig had served as interim chief since the resignation of Tim Gannon following the fatal April 2021 shooting of Daunte Wright.
“It’s my third week in, and I’m not ashamed to say it, there’s a lot going on in the city,” McDaniel said. “Our commander basically stated some of the stats that are going on – our city needs help, we really do. And what we’re doing is we’re trying to branch out to some of these other entities to try to help us do that.”
Approximately 16% of the total violent crime in the city has occurred near Wal-Mart and Sonder House Apartments, located in the southwest quadrant of Brooklyn Center, he said.
“We have all had daily meetings, weekly meetings, on what can we do with some of these hotspots,” McDaniel said. “We have reached out to groups. A lot of this stuff is juvenile activities, for one. There’s a lot of shootings going on.”
McDaniel said he was “pretty passionate” about conducting community engagement working with community groups in an effort to reduce crime.
“Some of the groups that we are reaching out to that will be helping us do this, as far as helping out with some of these hot spots, are groups that I did work with in the past and I truly believe in,” he said. “Where LaToya comes in is, hey, let’s get these groups together, lets see what we can do in these hot spots. It may be something (as) simple as let PD go out and reach out to (Sonder House Apartments) and talk to certain individuals and that sort of thing. It’s part of community policing. We haven’t had really, we haven’t had community policing here in Brooklyn Center for a long time.”
Turk said the city is partnering with community members, the community crisis response team, and community interveners while developing a more comprehensive crime prevention model and address youth gun violence.
The model will focus on prevention in schools and access to youth opportunities and resources, real-time engagement with youth to build relationships at hotspots, community interveners to provide response at large events, and recovery resources for victims, offenders and the community at-large, Turk said.
The Police Department has 37 or 38 sworn officers, McDaniel said. “We need more. Obviously we just cannot do this with lower numbers, we just cannot do it,” he said.
The Police Department is authorized to employ up to 49 sworn officers.
Gruenig said that the department’s submission of cases to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office for charging is “down significantly” compared with previous years.
“I know we’re down about half of what we used to submit in years past,” he said. “We only have three detectives working versus six or more, seven at times, depending on the task force.”
Meanwhile, Gruenig, at the request of the council, provided updated crime statistics. Where available, he provided a 32-year trend on specific crimes. For others, he provided statistics over a 13-year period.
In 2021, homicides peaked in Brooklyn Center with eight people killed, Gruenig said. The general trend between 1990 and 2020 has been between two and four homicides per year, although the department is projecting between zero and one homicides this year, he said.
Robbery has ebbed and flowed between 1990 and 2022, with the peak in 2007 with 86 robberies. This year, the department expects to see 70 robberies, Gruenig said.
Aggravated assaults were at a 32-year high in 2021, with 90 assaults.
Reports of gunshots in the past 13 years in Brooklyn Center peaked in 2021 with 180. The department is projecting 160 shots-heard calls this year.
The Police Department has seen an increase in recovered firearms in the past two years. Over most of a 13-year period, the department recovered between 30 and 60 firearms.
Police recovered 80 firearms in 2021 and is projecting to recover nearly 100 this year.
Years of data on forcible rape in the 32-year period are missing due to changes in definitions and data collection methodology. As a result, data from 1993 and 2006-2009 were not included in the report.
However, in existing data, rapes peaked in 2001 and again in 2016 with 35 rapes each year. There were 19 rapes in 2021, and the department is projecting 24 this year.
“The results are very alarming in virtually all critical categories,” Councilmember Dan Ryan said. “We have to have the personnel to respond to these serious incidents”
Mayor Mike Elliott requested that the department provide the council with statistics on overall annual crime rates rather than specific crimes over this time period.
During the vote to accept the presentation from city staff, Ryan offered a question to Elliott before voting.
“At our June 6 budget meeting, you were talking about a resolution to revise the police budget to remove $470,000 from the police budget – are you still going to recommend that change when we need the money in the budget to be available for hiring officers,” Ryan said, before asking a question about the current staffing levels in the Police Department.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about, by the way,” Elliott responded.
“It’s on the record,” Ryan said.
“I’ll be really direct, I have no idea what you’re talking about but we’re going to move on because your statement is out of order,” Elliott said.
