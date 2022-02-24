In the wake of the shooting of Amir Locke in Minneapolis, the Brooklyn Park City Council reviewed the Police Department’s search warrant procedures Feb. 14.
Locke, 22, was fatally shot by a Minneapolis Police officer Feb. 2 during a no-knock warrant search.
Following Locke’s death, residents and City Council members contacted Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen, asking for information on how the Brooklyn Park Police Department conducts its warrant searches and seizures.
The topic remains highly charged, with the fatal 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor by police officers in a no-knock raid in Louisville, Kentucky, still fresh in the minds of reform activists.
Enevoldsen and Deputy Chief Shane DuPaul said no-knock warrant procedures vary from department to department, and that Brooklyn Park’s tactics are in contrast with those used in Locke’s case and in Minneapolis.
While a no-knock warrant allows a police department to breach a door without knocking, it does not determine how officers will act once a door is breached, Enevoldsen said. He spoke against an outright ban on the practice.
“People saw the (Locke) video and they believe that that is how all no-knock warrants work, and therefore we need to ban all no-knock warrants. The discussion needs to be about the tactic that’s employed once that door is open,” he said.
DuPaul, a SWAT team supervisor, said the department typically uses one of five tactics when executing a warrant at a residence.
Dynamic entry – where officers enter without prior announcement and use speed, surprise and continual movement to overwhelm occupants – is rarely used in Brooklyn Park, and would be performed “different than what you saw in the video from the city from Minneapolis,” DuPaul said.
This tactic may be used in a small apartment where other forms of access are not possible, but it’s “still not our favorite,” DuPaul said.
Most commonly, the department uses a “breach and fade” tactic, where officers breach a door then fall back to a secure location before using a PA system to instruct occupants to leave a building.
Officers will also use a “breach and hold” tactic, where doors are breached and officers hold a position at the entry way.
These two tactics have a high level of success, DuPaul said. “It’s a psyche thing, when somebody is inside the house and it’s all locked up, they think they’re safe, if the police are out there, that nobody can come in and get them, and by breaching it, it kind of takes down those walls.”
In a “breach and limited penetration” tactic, officers open a door and make a short entry to a barricaded position.
A “surround and call out” tactic involves officers creating a perimeter around a residence and calling out the occupants on a PA system.
In 2020, the Brooklyn Park Police Department served 70 warrants. 28 of those were no-knock warrants, and two used a dynamic entry tactic.
In 2021, the department served 40 warrants, 19 of which were no-knock. In one of these incidents, the department used a dynamic entry tactic.
Last year, all of Brooklyn Park’s no-knock warrants were successful, and no significant injuries were sustained by occupants or officers, according to DuPaul.
The department also attempts to use robots or other remote vehicles to clear a house before sending officers in, Enevoldsen said.
Several reform ideas were recently brought before the Minneapolis City Council, including a requirement that warrants be served between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., that officers must knock before entering, that officers must announce their presence loudly and repeatedly, and that officers must wait 30 seconds before entering a residence, Enevoldsen said.
Reform advocates also have asked for more frequent reporting of demographic information related to no-knock warrants.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to all of these, but I think there would need to be exceptions,” Enevoldsen said.
The department already tracks data related to its warrant searches, according to Enevoldsen.
However, if officers locate a suspect in the evening hours, the department cannot wait until the next morning to execute a warrant, he said.
“I don’t believe it’s safer for the officers, the occupants inside and the general public on some of these cases for us to pound on the door and say, ‘It’s the police,’ breach the door and wait another 30 seconds,” he said. “A lot of really bad things can happen in 30 seconds.”
If the Legislature bans all no-knock warrants, “we’ll adapt,” Enevoldsen said. “We’ve been adapting now for several years.”
Councilmember Susan Pha said the city ought to continually evaluate its policies.
“When I first saw the video of the shooting of Amir Locke I was extremely disturbed, as I know many people were as well,” she said. “It doesn’t have to happen in our city for us to take a look at our policy and say could we improve on this.”
Councilmember Terry Parks said he opposed forcing officers to stand at a door for 30 seconds when executing a warrant, calling it a “very unsafe practice.”
“Until somebody can prove that our Police Department has done something wrong, I’m going to back our Police Department,” Parks said.
While a proactive review of polices is good, Councilmember Wynfred Russell also said he opposed “knee-jerk” reactions to incidents. He offered “full support” to the Police Department.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson, Councilmember Boyd Morson and Pha said it was appropriate to take a proactive look at department polices.
“When terrible things happen, communities, counties, states, they look at their own practices,” Jacobson said.
