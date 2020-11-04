Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Oct. 22 at 8:37 a.m., 2000 block of 85th Avenue North
• Oct. 23 at 12:50 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• Oct. 24 at 2 p.m., 2500 block of 93rd Way North
• Oct. 25 at 2:45 p.m., 7900 block of France Avenue North
• Oct. 26 at 2 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
• Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Oct. 26 at 10:10 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Oct. 26 at 10 p.m., 7300 block of Freemont Avenue North
• Oct. 27 at 8:50 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m., 3600 block of 85th Avenue North
• Oct. 28 at 11:27 a.m., intersection of Brookdale Avenue North and Humboldt Drive North
• Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m., 600 block of 74th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 22 at 5:48 a.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m., 4600 block of 85th Avenue North
• Oct. 26 at 7:50 p.m., 8200 block of Irving Avenue North
• Oct. 27 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Oct. 22 at 12:27 a.m., 7700 block of Iris Drive North
• Oct. 26 at 2 p.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Oct. 23 at 3:42 p.m., intersection of Zane Parkway North and 83rd Avenue North
• Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 22-28
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 136 calls for the week of Oct. 22-28, including 82 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included five fire calls, one overpressure, rupture or overheat call, two hazardous condition calls, 11 service calls, 16 good intent calls, and eight false alarm or false calls.
