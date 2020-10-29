Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Oct. 15 at 4:53 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Oct. 15 at 4:42 p.m., intersection of Zane Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 15 at 12 a.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North

• Oct. 16 at 6:42 a.m., 8100 block of France Avenue North

• Oct. 17 at 1 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Oct. 18 at 8 p.m., 6600 block of 84th Court North

• Oct. 19 at 2:45 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 10 p.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Oct. 19 at 3:15 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m., 3600 block of 85th Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 3 p.m., 3600 block of 85th Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m., 8800 block of Wyoming Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 7:22 a.m., 9500 block of Scott Circle North

• Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Oct. 21 at 7:01 a.m., 2700 block of Pearson Parkway

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 18 at 9 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Oct. 17 at 11:43 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue

• Oct. 17 at 11:27 a.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North

• Oct. 18 at 11 p.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Oct. 21 at 5 a.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Oct. 21 at 7:56 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 15-21

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 164 calls for the week of Oct. 15-21, including 114 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, six hazardous condition calls, 16 service calls, 13 good-intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

