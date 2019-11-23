Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Nov. 8 at 9 p.m., 7800 block of Sierra Parkway

• Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 10 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 12 a.m., 4500 block of 85th Avenue North

• Nov. 10 at 12 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 10 at 8:51 p.m., 900 block of 74th Avenue North

• Nov. 11 at 8:21 p.m., 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Nov. 11 at 5 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• Nov. 11 at 7 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Nov. 12 at 9:51 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 5:47 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Nov. 12 at 12:08 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Nov. 12 at 6:36 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 6:10 p.m., 300 block of 78th Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 8:19 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive

• Nov. 12 at 4 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 13 at 7:09 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Nov. 13 at 9 a.m., 4600 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Nov. 13 at 5:46 p.m., 3100 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Nov. 13 at 8:58 a.m., 9500 block of Scott Circle North

• Nov. 14 at 12 p.m., 6700 block of Douglas Drive North

• Nov. 14 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 14 at 12:45 p.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 14 at 12:48 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 9 at 7:05 p.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 9:14 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 10:45 p.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North

• Nov. 13 at 3:21 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

ROBBERY:

• Nov. 11 at 5:46 p.m., 7600 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 11 at 2:10 p.m., 7600 block of June Avenue North

• Nov. 13 at 9:15 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Nov. 9 at 8:08 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 11 p.m., 7600 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 11 at 3:42 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m., intersection of 76th Avenue North and Kentucky Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 7-13

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 199 calls for the week of Nov. 7-13, including 152 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fires, 2 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 14 good intent calls, and 17 false alarm calls.

