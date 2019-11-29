Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Nov. 15 at 8:20 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Nov. 15 at 10 p.m., 5300 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Nov. 16 at 4 p.m., 7300 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 10:30 p.m., 2800 block of 92nd Crescent North

• Nov. 17 at 11 p.m., 7200 block of Hartkopf Lane North

• Nov. 18 at 5 p.m., 7500 block of Edgewood Avenue North

• Nov. 18 1:45 p.m., 8300 block of Thomas Court North

• Nov. 18 at 9:01 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• Nov. 18 at 12 a.m., 1700 block of 89th Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 9:31 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Nov. 19 at 10:37 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 6:07 a.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North

• Nov. 20 at 7:45 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 20 at 9:28 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Nov. 20 at 10:51 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 1:08 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 21 at 7:48 a.m., 8200 block of Xenia Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 14 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 4 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North

• Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 5:12 p.m., 6600 block of 108th Trail North

• Nov. 18 at 12 a.m., 8400 block of Yates Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 3:24 a.m., 10200 block of Florida Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Nov. 14 at 10:47 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 18 at 11:18 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 14-20

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 172 calls for the week of Nov. 14-20, including 132 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fires, 3 hazardous condition calls, 7 service calls, 9 good intent calls, and 16 false alarm and false calls.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments