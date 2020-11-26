Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 13 at 10:35 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 6:10 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 5:50 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., 3100 block of 80th Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 8 p.m., 8900 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• Nov. 14 at 7:41 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Nov. 14 at 7:36 a.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
• Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 10:10 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 1:45 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 17 at 6 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 13 at 12:01 a.m., 8200 block of West River Road
• Nov. 14 at 7:30 a.m., 2600 block of 101st Lane North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Nov. 14 at 11:44 p.m., 6600 block of 76th Avenue North
• Nov. 18 at 9:35 p.m., 6500 block of Cherokee Lane North
• Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Nov. 16 at 12:40 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Nov. 17 at 10:15 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 12-18
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 148 calls for the week of Nov. 12-18, including 116 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included three fire calls, seven hazardous condition calls, six service calls, nine good-intent calls, and seven false alarm and false calls.
