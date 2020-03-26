Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• March 12 at 5:50 a.m., 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue North

• March 14 at 9:45 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 14 at 1:30 p.m., 8300 block of Idaho Avenue North

• March 14 at 8:40 p.m., 4600 block of 85th Avenue North

• March 15 at 6 p.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North

• March 16 at 2:30 p.m., 7100 block of Maryland Avenue North

• March 17 at 2:48 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard North and Unity Boulevard

• March 17 at 5:06 a.m., 7500 block of Janell Avenue North

• March 18 at 4 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 12 at 1:30 a.m., 3200 block of Brookdale Drive North

• March 12 at 12 a.m., 2000 block of Brookdale Drive North

• March 13 at 4 a.m., 7100 block of Maryland Avenue North

• March 14 at 2 a.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• March 12 at 8:29 p.m., 8100 block of Mount Curve Boulevard

• March 15 at 10:20 a.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North

ROBBERY:

• March 13 at 8:27 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 12-18

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 203 calls for the week of March 12-18, including 162 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion, or overheat call, 1 hazardous condition call, 14 service calls, 10 good intent calls, and 13 false alarm or false calls.

