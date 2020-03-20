Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 6 at 3 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• March 6 at 1 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• March 8 at 10:44 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 9 at 10:45 p.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North
• March 10 at 1:15 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 10 at 2 a.m., 8200 block of Xenia Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 7 at 6 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 7 at 3 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• March 8 at 10 p.m., 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• March 8 at 7:05 p.m., 7900 block of Orchard Avenue North
• March 10 at 8:39 a.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North
• March 11 at 6:21 a.m., 7600 block of Aldrich Circle North
• March 12 at 1:33 a.m., 3200 block of Brookdale Drive North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• March 8 at 6:37 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 9 at 6 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 5-11
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 170 calls for the week of March 5-11, including 147 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 fire call, 1 hazardous condition call, 6 service calls, 10 good intent calls, and 5 false alarm or false calls.
