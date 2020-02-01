Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Jan. 17 at 8:45 p.m., 7000 block of Maryland Avenue North

• Jan. 17 at 8 p.m., 5900 block of 71st Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 11:56 a.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 20 at 12:51 p.m., 2000 block of Yellowstone Trail North

• Jan. 21 at 10:50 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Jan. 21 at 6 a.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North

• Jan. 21 at 9 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Jan. 22 at 9:49 a.m., 6700 block of Boone Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Jan. 16 at 11 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 16-22

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 198 calls for the week of Jan. 16-22, including 152 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 fire calls, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat calls, 1 hazardous condition call, 16 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm and false calls.

