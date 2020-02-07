Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Jan. 23 at 2 a.m., 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue North

• Jan. 24 at 3 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• Jan. 24 at 6:50 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Jan. 25 at 4 p.m., 6800 block of West Broadway

• Jan. 25 at 5 p.m., 2900 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Jan. 27 at 3:45 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Hampshire Avenue North

• Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North

• Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North

• Jan. 29 at 11:08 p.m., 6100 block of 64th Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Jan. 23 at 10 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Jan. 23 at 10:07 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 24 at 12:28 a.m., 7100 block of Zane Avenue North

• Jan. 24 at 10:11 a.m., 1900 block of Teton Trail North

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 24 at 8 a.m., 6800 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 25 at 2:51 p.m., 200 block of 74th Way North

• Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m., 5500 block of 69th Avenue North

• Jan. 29 at 5 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 23-29

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 162 calls for the week of Jan. 23-29, including 133 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 fire call, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 1 hazardous condition call, 5 service calls, 9 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

