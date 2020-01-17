Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Jan. 2 at 9:06 a.m., 6200 block of Century Boulevard
• Jan. 2 at 3:15 a.m., 3500 block of Highlands Road North
• Jan. 3 at 10:47 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 6 at 7 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Jan. 7 at 7:48 p.m., 7600 block of Boone Avenue North
• Jan. 7 at 2:10 a.m., 7700 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 8 at 7:15 p.m., 7500 block of Fremont Avenue North
• Jan. 8 at 8:50 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 8 at 10:12 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Jan. 8 at 9 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 4 at 6:15 p.m., 700 block of 82nd Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Jan. 4 at 4:26 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 2-8
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 187 calls for the week of Jan. 2-8, including 153 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 3 hazardous condition calls, 2 service calls, 9 good intent calls, and 15 false alarm or false calls.
