Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Feb. 27 at 7:47 a.m., 6000 block of 64th Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 7 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 5 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 9:08 p.m., 7800 block of Kyle Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 5:21 p.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 29 at 6:30 a.m., 7300 block of James Avenue North
• March 2 at 4:30 a.m., 7500 block of 69th Avenue North
• March 2 at 3:20 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 3 at 9 p.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 3 at 3 p.m., 7500 block of Janell Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 3 at 1:15 p.m., 4800 block of 78th Lane North
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 27 at 10:46 p.m., 9700 block of Xenia Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 11 p.m., 4600 block of 85th Avenue North
• March 1 at 1:30 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• March 4 at 7 p.m., 7700 block of Scott Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Feb. 27 at 10:50 a.m., 6600 block of Xylon Avenue North
• Feb. 27 at 8:22 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Feb. 29 at 1:30 p.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Parkway North
• March 1 at 11:32 p.m., 9200 block of Trinity Gardens North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 27 to March 4
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 169 calls for the week of Feb. 27 to March 4, including 142 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 7 service calls, 10 good intent calls, and 8 false alarm or false calls.
