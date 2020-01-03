Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Dec. 19 at 5:39 p.m., 7000 block of Louisiana Avenue North

• Dec. 19 at 6:45 a.m., 7000 block of Candlewood Drive North

• Dec. 21 at 9:44 p.m., 7500 block of 62nd Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 1 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 2:49 a.m., 3800 block of 85th Avenue North

• Dec. 26 at 6:45 a.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North

• Dec. 19 at 7:10 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• Dec. 21 at 1:37 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., 6500 block of Shingle Creek Drive

• Dec. 23 at 8:09 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Dec. 21 at 1:34 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 21 at 3 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 22 at 4:35 p.m., 7500 block of Imperial Drive North

ROBBERY:

• Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 19 at 1:03 p.m., 7600 block of Zane Avenue North

