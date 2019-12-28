New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of rain expected this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.