Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Dec. 12 at 7 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 15 at 5:49 a.m., 6100 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 15 at 12 a.m., 7400 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• Dec. 17 at 11:39 a.m., 6600 block of Xylon Avenue North
• Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., 6900 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Dec. 17 at 10:21 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Dec. 17 at 4:19 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 17 at 10:29 a.m., 8600 block of West River Road
• Dec. 17 at 4:04 p.m., 10000 block of Butternut Circle North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 12 at 9:30 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway
• Dec. 12 at 6 a.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Dec. 13 at 11:30 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m., 5500 block of 69th Avenue North
• Dec. 13 at 9:42 a.m., 2500 block of 83rd Court North
• Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m., 8100 block of West River Road
• Dec. 14 at 5:24 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Dec. 12 at 8:37 a.m., 7000 block of Zane Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue North
• Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., 7700 block of Hampshire Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 12-18
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 162 calls for the week of Dec. 12-18, including 131 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 fire, 1 overpressure rupture, explosion, or overheat call, 3 hazardous condition calls, 6 service calls, 5 good intent calls, and 15 false alarm and false calls.
