Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen is retiring effective June 30, the city announced May 26.
Enevoldsen has spent 31 years with the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
“Chief Enevoldsen has spent decades working tirelessly to improve residents’ trust in policing, build partnerships with the community, and improve how law enforcement conducts its work,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said. “His violence interruption and reform efforts have yielded significant results, particularly in partnering with community outreach groups like Minnesota Acts Now and establishing a neighborhood-led policing program, in coordination with George Mason University. Chief Enevoldsen’s departure is bittersweet. All of us in Brooklyn Park wish him a well-deserved retirement and thank him for his service.”
Enevoldsen has spent the past nine years as police chief.
As chief, he oversees a team of 107 officers and 52 non-sworn staff in the Police Department.
Jacobson, the City Council, and Jay Stroebel, city manager, will determine the next steps to selecting a new chief.
“Chief Enevoldsen has brought steadfast leadership and impeccable integrity to his role as Brooklyn Park’s Police Chief,” Stroebel said. “I’m so appreciative of his daily commitment in making Brooklyn Park a safer community, even in the face of increasing public safety challenges. I congratulate him on his many accomplishments during his 31 plus years of service to Brooklyn Park and wish him all the best in retirement.”
