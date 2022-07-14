Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen retired effective June 29.
Enevoldsen spent his entire 31-year law enforcement career with the Brooklyn Park Police Department, and had served as chief since October 2013.
Earlier in his career, he served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, patrol sergeant, captain and deputy chief.
“Today was humbling for me to have this many people show up and wish me well. I didn’t really expect that,” he said during the June 27 City Council meeting. “I can share with you that it’s been my honor and privilege to work for this city for the past 31 years.”
Mayor Lisa Jacobson declared June 29 to be “Craig Enevoldsen Day” in Brooklyn Park.
City manager Jay Stroebel thanked Enevoldsen for his years of service.
“Craig has been a phenomenal leader for the community and our organization and we’re going to miss him greatly,” he said.
Enevoldsen thanked the mayor and council for their support of the Police Department.
“We’re going through some tough times related to crime right now but I think you have, with no credit of mine, you have an outstanding police department of very dedicated professional men and women that will help us get through this,” he said.
Mark Bruley, previously deputy chief, will serve as interim police chief while the city accepts applications for the permanent position.
The application will remain open until the job is filled, according to Risikat Adesaogun, communications manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.