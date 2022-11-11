Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3:
THEFT:
• Oct. 27 at 9:13 a.m., 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Oct. 28 at 5:13 a.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway
• Oct. 29 at 11 a.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
• Oct. 29 at 7 a.m., 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• Oct. 30 at 7:53 a.m., 4400 block of 78th Lane North
• Oct. 31 at 6:01 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North
• Oct. 31 at 8:10 a.m., 2300 block of 87th Trail North
• Oct. 31 at 3 p.m., 4600 block of Impatiens Avenue North
• Nov. 1 at 12:57 p.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• Nov. 1 at 10:02 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Nov. 2 at 9:45 a.m., 7800 block of Jolly Lane North
• Nov. 2 at 6:33 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 2 at 8 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
ROBBERY:
• Oct. 27 at 7:16 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North
• Oct. 29 at 3:45 p.m., intersection of Scott Avenue North and 76th Avenue North
• Oct. 31 at 1:20 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
ASSAULT:
• Oct. 27 at 9:06 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Oct. 30 at 1:33 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 27 at 10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North
• Oct. 30 at 7:06 p.m., 8300 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• Oct. 30 at 4:44 a.m., 9100 block of Colorado Avenue North
• Nov. 2 at 1 p.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 197 calls for the week of Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, including 144 emergency medical service calls. The calls included five fire calls, two hazardous-condition calls, 11 service calls, 20 good-intent calls, and 15 false alarm or false calls.
