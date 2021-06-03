Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for May 20-26:
THEFT:
• May 21 at 10:15 a.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North
• May 21 at 12 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• May 21 at 12 a.m., 4500 block of Edinbrook Terrace North
• May 22 at 4:48 a.m., 7600 block of 69th Avenue North
• May 25 at 11:27 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 26 at 11:21 a.m., 7400 block of 74th Way North
• May 26 at 10:55 a.m., intersection of Oak Grove North and Hampshire Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• May 22 at 8:13 p.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Idaho Avenue North
• May 26 at 11:06 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• May 20 at 10:22 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
• May 20 at 11:39 p.m., 3300 block of 83rd Avenue North
• May 22 at 10:12 a.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• May 20 at 12:01 a.m., 2500 block of Brookdale Lane North
• May 21 at 9 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• May 22 at 10 a.m., 5600 block of 88th Crescent Circle North
• May 23 at 7:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• May 25 at 2:50 p.m., 4700 block of 102nd Trail North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 20-26
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 141 calls for the week of May 20-26, including 93 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included four fire calls, six hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 13 good-intent calls, and 13 false alarm or false calls.
