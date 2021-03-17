Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 4-10:

THEFT:

• March 4 at 9:13 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

• March 6 at 10:07 p.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North

• March 6 at 9:30 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• March 7 at midnight, 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• March 7 at 6:40 p.m., 7000 block of Northland Circle North

• March 7 at 9:14 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 9 at 11:05 a.m., 7000 block of Northland Circle North

• March 10 at 12:53 p.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North

• March 10 at 3:08 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

BURGLARY:

• March 5 at 8 p.m., 5600 block of Brookdale Drive North

• March 5 at 2:20 p.m., 8400 block of Toledo Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• March 5 at 11:52 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• March 5 at 10:45 p.m., 1000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 10 at 8:37 p.m., 3900 block of 83rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 4-10

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 135 calls for the week of March 4-10, including 103 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included two hazardous condition calls, 12 service calls, eight good-intent calls, nine false alarm and false calls, and one special incident call.

