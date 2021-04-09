Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 25 to April 1:
THEFT:
• March 26 at 3:35 p.m., 6200 block of Edgemont Boulevard
• March 26 at 5:40 a.m., 7300 block of James Avenue North
• March 26 at 4:12 p.m., 8200 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• March 27 at 4 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 28 at 11:55 a.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• March 29 at 12:24 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• March 29 at 2:15 p.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• March 29 at 12 p.m., 9200 block of Telford Avenue
• March 31 at 5:09 p.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 26 at 7 p.m., 8500 block of Modern Road North
• March 29 at 12:30 a.m., 8100 block of West River Road
• March 31 at 7:10 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 25-31
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 136 calls for the week of March 25-31, including 91 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 fire calls, 4 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 13 good intent calls, and 16 false alarm and false calls.
