Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 3-9:
THEFT:
• June 3 at 11:20 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• June 3 at 10 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 3 at 12:45 p.m., 6600 block of 94th Avenue North
• June 4 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 4 at 12 p.m., 8200 block of Noble Avenue North
• June 4 at 11 p.m., 7700 block of Dupont Avenue North
• June 5 at 3 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
• June 6 at 8:20 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North
• June 7 at 6:49 p.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 7 at 6:58 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway Avenue
• June 7 at 7:54 a.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
• June 9 at 11:47 a.m., 7900 block of 82nd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• June 9 at 9:50 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• June 9 at 9:15 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• June 7 at 1 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 8 at 10:30 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 8 at 9:40 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 4 at 4:35 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 3-9
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 190 calls for the week of June 3-9, including 139 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included six fire calls, six hazardous-condition calls, 13 service calls, 17 good-intent calls, nine false alarm and false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.