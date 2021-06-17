Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 3-9:

THEFT:

• June 3 at 11:20 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• June 3 at 10 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 3 at 12:45 p.m., 6600 block of 94th Avenue North

• June 4 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 4 at 12 p.m., 8200 block of Noble Avenue North

• June 4 at 11 p.m., 7700 block of Dupont Avenue North

• June 5 at 3 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• June 6 at 8:20 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North

• June 7 at 6:49 p.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 7 at 6:58 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway Avenue

• June 7 at 7:54 a.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North

• June 9 at 11:47 a.m., 7900 block of 82nd Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• June 9 at 9:50 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• June 9 at 9:15 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 7 at 1 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 8 at 10:30 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 8 at 9:40 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 4 at 4:35 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 3-9

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 190 calls for the week of June 3-9, including 139 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included six fire calls, six hazardous-condition calls, 13 service calls, 17 good-intent calls, nine false alarm and false calls.

